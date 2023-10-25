RISING CONCERN | 1239 TB-related deaths, 36,712 cases reported in J&K since 2020

Srinagar, Oct 25: In a worrisome trend, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1239 deaths attributed to Tuberculosis (TB) over the past four years, raising significant concerns about the prevalence of the disease in J&K. The data, accessed by Greater Kashmir, reveals that a total of 36,713 TB cases have been reported in J&K during the same period, underscoring the need for more effective strategies to combat this infectious disease. The figures show that the number of TB-related deaths has been steadily increasing over the years. In 2020, 295 TB-related deaths were reported, followed by 309 in 2021, 417 in 2022, and 218 deaths reported until May 2023. Tuberculosis cases reported in J&K during the same period stood at 36,713. In 2020, 8830 cases were reported, 10826 in 2021, 11804 in 2022, and 5253 cases were reported until May 2023.
A senior official of the Health Department emphasised the need for a more strategic and outcome-oriented approach to eliminate TB in J&K, aligning with the Centre's goal of making the region TB-free by 2025.
He stressed the significance of treatment adherence, emphasizing that improved adherence would lead to better treatment outcomes.
Officials said that significant progress had been made but a lot more needed to be done to achieve the target by 2025.
The government recently announced that three districts - Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, had been declared TB-free, demonstrating progress in the fight against the disease.
Kupwara and Srinagar received gold ratings for their efforts in this regard.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tuberculosis is an infectious disease primarily affecting the lungs and is caused by a specific type of bacteria.
It spreads through the air when infected individuals cough, sneeze, or spit.
TB is preventable and curable, with about a quarter of the global population estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria.
However, only 5 to 10 percent of those infected eventually develop TB disease.
In countries where TB is prevalent such as India, the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is administered to infants or young children to prevent TB outside of the lungs, although it is less effective in preventing lung TB.
People with latent TB infection do not experience symptoms and are not contagious.
TB disease symptoms vary, depending on where in the body it becomes active.
According to the WHO, although it primarily affects the lungs, TB can also target other organs like the kidneys, brain, spine, and skin.
The rising number of TB cases and deaths in J&K highlights the urgency of addressing the issue and implementing effective measures to achieve the Centre's goal of making the region TB-free by 2025.
Collaboration among all stakeholders, including medical colleges, is essential to speed up this journey toward a TB-free Kashmir and ultimately save lives.