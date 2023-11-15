Rajouri, Nov 15: Negligence of drivers; over-speeding, overtaking besides treacherous roads in hilly terrain have been the main causes behind frequent road accidents in Pir Panjal sub-region.

During the last couple of years, the sub-region has witnessed several deadly road accidents claiming many human lives, besides minor accidents that take place almost daily; especially involving two wheelers.

On one hand, the people, while expressing concern over frequent road accidents, call for a proper strategy to prevent blood-bath on roads; the authorities are of the view that there are multiple reasons behind these accidents that can only be reduced by increasing awareness among drivers.

The accidents mostly occur on highway and link-roads connecting sub division and tehsil headquarters which witness heavy traffic.

Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch, Muhammad Nawaz, while sharing his views on this crucial issue, said, “Treacherous roads due to hilly terrain have always been a reason for road accidents in Rajouri-Poonch.”

“There are many other reasons that cause road accidents which primarily revolve around negligence of drivers. Drivers always remain a fulcrum of vehicles and their negligence has been witnessed as a major cause of accidents,” he said, adding that the “use of mobile phones by drivers while driving; use of music systems and making a passenger to sit along with the driver have been some prime causes of accidents.”

“There are some other reasons also which include poor maintenance of vehicles and inadequate servicing that cause technical snags,” he observed.

Deputy SP Traffic said that the drivers, following traffic norms in a proper manner and vigilant passengers intervening during violation of norms by drivers could play a big role in checking accidents.