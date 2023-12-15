Srinagar, Dec 15: In a disconcerting series of incidents, National Highway-44 (NH-44) traversing the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region has become the site of 356 accidents, resulting in 118 casualties from January 2021 to November 2023.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has identified four black spots along this perilous route, highlighting the immediate necessity for enhanced safety measures.

In response to a query from Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi, the ministry disclosed troubling statistics.

In 2021, there were 166 accidents with 55 casualties.

The subsequent year witnessed 118 accidents, resulting in 42 deaths.

This year, up to November, the section has seen 72 accidents, leading to 21 deaths.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the ministry revealed that two black spots had undergone rectification through four-laning and viaduct construction.

Awards have been issued for the remaining two black spots, earmarked for improvement via tunnel and viaduct infrastructure.

“A Road Safety Audit is carried out periodically. Four black spots were identified on the Nashri-Ramban-Banihal-Qazigund section of NH-44, spanning 74.50 km through Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley, of which two have been rectified,” the ministry said.

The common causes of road accidents in Chenab Valley encompass overloading, poor road conditions, lack of traffic safety measures, driver error, adverse weather conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance.

To address this alarming surge, an expert panel was constituted to analyse the reasons behind the rising road accidents.

To mitigate further tragedies, the experts call for a concerted effort to address overloading, enhance road conditions, bolster traffic safety measures, rectify driver errors through education, and prepare for adverse weather conditions.

The formation of the expert panel signifies a step towards a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of commuters on NH-44.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a total of 4165 road accidents in the year 2023 up to August.

Among these accidents, 499 were fatal, claiming the lives of 580 individuals, while 3666 accidents resulted in non-fatal injuries to 5565 people.

Comparing these statistics to the preceding year, 2022, there has been a decrease in the number of accidents but the number of fatalities has been persistently high.