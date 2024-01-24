Robust security measures implemented across J&K

Srinagar, Jan 24: Two days ahead of the Republic Day, robust security measures have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard against potential threats and ensure the smooth conduct of celebrations.

Enhanced security personnel deployment, including paramilitary forces, Police, and specialised units, was seen in key locations, with a particular emphasis on fortifying essential areas, including the main venue in Srinagar and Jammu.

In Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Republic Day function to be held at M A Stadium.

LG’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function here at Bakshi Stadium.

The comprehensive security framework aims to deter and prevent any untoward incidents, prioritising people’s safety throughout the Republic Day celebrations.

Security measures are layered, focusing on the protection of vital installations, crowded areas, and sensitive locations.

Stringent checks and surveillance protocols are in place to closely monitor and regulate the movement of both people and vehicles.

A combination of physical security and technological advancements is employed, with CCTV cameras strategically positioned for enhanced surveillance of public spaces.

The intelligence network is active, providing real-time information to enable swift responses to potential threats.

Checkpoints at key entry points are manned by security personnel conducting thorough inspections as part of a comprehensive security drill.

Authorities have urged public cooperation, urging adherence to designated routes and prescribed security protocols during the celebrations.

Notably, the absence of internet restrictions signifies an open invitation for widespread public participation in the festivities.

In their commitment to ensuring a secure environment, authorities have issued instructions to minimise inconvenience for participants while maintaining stringent security measures.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V K Birdhi Wednesday assured the people of an active and vigilant security apparatus.

He highlighted the coordinated efforts among different forces to facilitate seamless Republic Day functions not only in Srinagar but also across other districts in the region.

Security forces stand ready to address potential disturbances promptly, underscoring their dedication to upholding order and ensuring the safety of citizens during this significant national event.