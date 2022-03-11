Rolling rock kills machine operator at under-construction Zojila Tunnel

Srinagar, Mar 11: A shotcrete (machine) operator died during the construction work of the Zojila Tunnel near Nilgrath area of Sonamarg on Friday.
The operator sustained severe injuries after he was hit by a rock, while working at the west portal of under construction Zojilla Tunnel in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
He was immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kangan where he was shifted to SKIMS, Soura for specialised treatment, officials said.
However, he succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura. The deceased has been identified as Jahangeer Wani, 35, son of Abdul Gani of Banihal.
An official of the construction company said that after medico-legal formalities, the body is being sent to his native village. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of this incident.