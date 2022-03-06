Round-the-clock orthopedic services to function at 5 district, sub-district hospitals

The order said the staff required for running the Orthopaedic Departments on 24x7 basis in these institutions shall be pooled by way of internal arrangements. Besides, concerned Chief Medical Officers have been directed to provide paramedical and other supportive staff for smooth functioning of the 24/7 orthopedic services to the five institutions, said a statement.

The Directorate has also prepared a list of orthopedics who will be available at the five designated hospitals for patient care services. Dr Mir Mushtaq, Medical Officer and spokesperson DHSK shall be the Nodal Officer for proper coordination and management of these Orthopedic Clinics. He shall update the Director Health Services Kashmir about the functioning of these Orthopaedic Clinics on daily basis and any help required in this regard.