Round-the-clock orthopedic services to function at 5 district, sub-district hospitals

Srinagar, Mar 6: Following the fire incident at Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Sunday ordered round-the-clock orthopedics facilities in five hospitals across Kashmir valley. Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said due to the fire incident at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla Srinagar on March 4, the normal functioning of the hospital has come to a halt for the time being. He said in order to provide round-the-clock services to patients it is hereby ordered that five health institutions shall run 24x7 orthopedic services in the interest of patient care. The five hospitals include Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital Rainawari Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Kulgam, Sub-District Hospital Kupwara, and Sub-District Hospital Sopore. The Director said they are concerned about the patient care services and the decision has been taken after due consideration and for the betterment of patient care services.
The directorate in an order directed the Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of the above-named institutions to put in place all the requisite arrangements so that orthopedic services to the patients are started from Monday.
The order said the staff required for running the Orthopaedic Departments on 24x7 basis in these institutions shall be pooled by way of internal arrangements. Besides, concerned Chief Medical Officers have been directed to provide paramedical and other supportive staff for smooth functioning of the 24/7 orthopedic services to the five institutions, said a statement.
The Directorate has also prepared a list of orthopedics who will be available at the five designated hospitals for patient care services. Dr Mir Mushtaq, Medical Officer and spokesperson DHSK shall be the Nodal Officer for proper coordination and management of these Orthopedic Clinics. He shall update the Director Health Services Kashmir about the functioning of these Orthopaedic Clinics on daily basis and any help required in this regard.