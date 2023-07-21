Rozgar Mela | PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters today

New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to the newly-inducted recruits on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.
An official spokesman in a statement issued through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that the PM would also address these appointees on the occasion.
The Rozgar Mela would be held at 44 locations across the country.
The recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and union territories supporting this initiative.
The new recruits, selected from across the country would be joining the government in various ministries and departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water resources, Department of Personnel and Training, and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.
The official spokesman said that the Rozgar Mela was a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the PM to accord highest priority to employment generation.
He said that the Rozgar Mela was expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.