Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget 2022-23 envisages J&K’s inclusive, all-round development: LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday stated that the historic, futuristic and “all-inclusive” Rs 1,12,950 Cr budget for the year 2022-23 “reflected the needs and aspirations of the people of J&K and the commitment of the UT administration for peace, progress and prosperity.”
For this, he, on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
While addressing the media persons during a press conference at Convention Centre here, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the immediate goal was to accelerate the pace of economic development in the UT of J&K and make it multi-dimensional.
“The budget 2022-23 is primarily a “growth-oriented” budget and is in
line with the endeavours of the UT government to double its economy in the next few years,” the Lt Governor said.
He said, “The budget envisages inclusive, all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir and has also provided resources to realize the vision of developed and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir.”
While speaking on the sector-wise allocation and highlighting the key features of the budget 2022-23, LG Sinha said, “Good governance, agriculture and horticulture, power sector, rural development, strengthening grass-root democracy, Facilitating Investment and industrial growth, infrastructure development, improving connectivity, broadening social Inclusion, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, education, youth, tourism and health and medical education sectors have remained the focus areas of the budget 2022-23.”
He said that the allocation of Rs 1313 Cr to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies was aimed at strengthening the grass-root democratic setup in the UT. “Rs 200 Cr have been earmarked as Development Fund for 20 District Development Councils (Rs 10 crore for each DDC) and Rs 71.25 crore for Block Development Councils (Rs 25 lakh each). Besides, Rs 357 crore has been kept for Solid Waste Management with the two Municipal Corporations and other ULBs,” LG Sinha said.
He informed that a huge allocation of Rs 9,289.15 crore had been allocated to the Jal Shakti Department this year. “Rs 7750 crore kept under Jal Jeevan Mission for achieving the objective of 100 percent piped water supply to each household. Apart from this, 43 irrigation schemes are being targeted for completion this year under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and 28,000 hectares of irrigation potential will be created or stabilized during 2022-23,” he said.
“This year, Rs 2,835 crore have been allocated to the agriculture sector and Rs 646 crore to horticulture. The budget aims at doubling the farmers’ income in a planned manner. The strategy is to focus on cultivation of high yielding/high density crops, use of modern technology and a host of other measures. Nine lakh farmers are being benefitted by distribution of High Yield Varieties or hybrid seeds. Provision for coverage of 400 hectares under high density apple plantation and 1000 hectares under sub-tropical fruit plants has also been made in the budget,” LG said.
He stated that the allocation of Rs 391.90 Cr for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sector would help to meet our target of setting up 2,000 additional dairy units in the Union Territory providing direct employment to 5000 people.
“This year’s allocation of Rs 5,443 crore for the rural sector will give a major fillip to our endeavours of rural development and economy. Under MGNREGA, 426 lakh persondays to be generated and more than 14,000 youth will be trained under the Rural Skill Development Programme. Target has been set for constructing 54,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during 2022-23. We are also targeting to include 21,994 additional Self-Help Groups to our existing tally. Dedicated focus is being given to connect all Gram Panchayats with the Internet. Under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, 1500 elected public representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions will be sent for exposure visits outside Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He stated that connectivity was a priority sector and critical for all round development of the UT of J&K. Unprecedented progress had been made in the last two years in this regard and allocation to the tune of Rs 6296 crore had been made to further strengthen the road and bridge network in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Four major National Highway projects viz; Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev road, Baramulla-Gulmarg road and Semi-ring Road Jammu are being completed during 2022. Execution of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project is also being taken-up, besides 10 new road/tunnel projects for the UT under Bharatmala project. Overall 6000 Kms of black topping of roads will be achieved during 2022-23 under various components,” LG Sinha said.
For the power sector, he informed that Rs 8,768 crore had been allocated in the budget this year. In the last one and a half year, historic steps had been taken to strengthen power generation and infrastructure, he said. “We are working diligently towards the target of generating 3500 MW of electricity in three years and this will be further increased to three times in 7 years. The central government has also approved Rs 11,000 crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) project aimed at improving the power system in the UT and providing quality power to the people of J&K. In this financial year, 3 lakh smart meters each will be installed in Jammu and Srinagar to ensure reliable power supply,” LG Sinha said.
“As far as the Health sector is concerned, the union government has earmarked Rs 7,873 Cr which will go a long way in extending best-in class medical facilities to the people of the UT. The pace of coverage of AB-PMJAY will be accelerated covering all the residents of J&K. Efforts will be made to start the first Batch of MBBS classes in new Medical colleges at Handwara Kupwara and Udhampur, increasing the overall intake capacity to 1300 MBBS seats in J&K. Completion of seven nursing colleges is also targeted for 2022-23,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said that the union government had given special attention to the School and Higher Education Department by allocating Rs 11,832 crore in this year’s budget.
“500 kindergartens will be established in government schools; 518 smart classrooms and 200 Vocational Laboratories are targeted to be established. We aim at completing 37 Girls Hostel Buildings and 12 KGBV buildings, constructing 7 college buildings, setting up Centers for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in Jammu and Srinagar, giving computer tablets to 8000 meritorious tribal students, besides providing skill training to around 20,000 undergraduate students. We have also set the target to accomplish 100% coverage of pre-matric and post-matric scholarship to Tribal students,” he said.
He stated that Rs1,003 crore allocation to the Industries and Commerce Department would complement the ongoing efforts being made to take industrial development in the UT to new heights. Substantial amount would be spent on establishing new industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir and the Industries Department would also assist 2000 Self Help Groups for promoting handicrafts, LG Sinha said.
“In this year's budget, an amount of Rs 200 crore has been allocated to provide financial assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs of J&K. The Social Welfare Department’s Rs. 3,203 Cr budget allocation will ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary. Motorized Tricycles will be provided to all Divyangjan,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He stated that tourism contributed significantly to J&K’s economy. “Rs. 508 crore tourism budget will enable the sector to grow, thus benefiting the local population. 75 offbeat destinations are being identified and developed, and unexplored areas are also being developed under public-private partnership,” he said.
Keeping in mind the welfare of the tribal community, provision had been made to establish 14 new milk villages, besides constructing 7 transit accommodations for the community. Moreover, 29 Cluster Model Villages were being established which are at different stages of implementation, he said.
LG Sinha said that best policies were being worked out to encourage the sporting talents like Arif, Sadia and Aarushi Kotwal, who made J&K proud with their distinct achievements. “In this financial year, national level events will be organized in different disciplines of 17 sports. Around 7.50 lakh youth will be provided an opportunity to showcase their talent, and 221 playfields will be constructed in all 20 districts of the UT,” he said.
“Development of border villages is another important sector that received a dedicated focus in the budget. With allocation of Rs 600 crore for border villages, and Rs 50 crore under the Samridh Seema Yojana, special efforts will be made for the development of villages along the borders,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He informed that under Smart City Mission, 80 projects would be completed and Rs 200 crore had been earmarked for this. “100 electric buses each will ply on the roads of Jammu and Srinagar. 9 major sewerage schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 1131 crore are to be executed and Rs 373 crore will be spent for the revival of Dal and Nagin lake. Moreover, the balance portion of work on Tawi Barrage costing Rs 73.34 crore is expected to be completed during 2022-23,” LG Sinha said.
He said that business delegates from Gulf Countries’ visited Kashmir to explore investment opportunities in the UT. “We have cleared investment proposals to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore, within a year’s time and allotted them land for their projects. The investment proposals are expected to cross Rs 70,000 crores in the next six months,” the Lt Governor further added.
He stated that the government was encouraging cultivation by border dwellers on the abandoned land near the IB to increase acreage and production thus benefiting the farmers.