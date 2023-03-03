Rs 2 Cr cash, 7 kg heroin, ammo seized from drug peddler in Poonch: ADGP

Poonch, Mar 3: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh Friday said that a huge consignment of narcotics, cash worth Rs 2 crore and a pistol along with ammunition were recovered from the house of a drug peddler from Poonch.
The house is located on the Line of Control while the smuggler is already in detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Sharing this information, ADGP, Mukesh Singh said that the heroin and cash were recovered from the house of “notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala.”
“Rafi Dhana was detained under PSA, being a notorious drug smuggler and he resides close to the Line of Control in Poonch,” he said.
ADGP revealed, “Today on some inputs, a team of Poonch police led by Inspector Sunil along with a component of NCA and CRPF raided and searched the house of Rafi Dhana.”
“During search , 7 kg of heroin, around 2 crore cash (counting was going on) and a Pistol with 1 magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR have been recovered,” Singh said.
With this seizure, Poonch police and security forces were able to bust a huge narco-terror module and searches were still going on in the presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens, ADGP Mukesh Singh further said.
“The nexus of this module with Punjab based narcotics smugglers is being investigated while a case has been registered at Police Station Mandi under relevant sections of law and investigation has been set into motion,” he added.