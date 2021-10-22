RTPCR/RAT mandatory for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

The guidelines were issued following a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the Chief Secretary with the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Finance, ACS (Health and Medical Education), Principal Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (PWD - R&B), Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, 2021.

On the basis of the assessment, the State Executive Committee (SEC), in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, ordered that the number of Yatris (pilgrims) to Mata Vaishno Devij Shrine could be regulated taking into account these measures.

The SEC also ordered that the premises of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine should be properly sanitized as per the Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).