Rural J&K transformed beyond imagination: LG Manoj Sinha

Baramulla, Jan 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that rural Jammu and Kashmir had been transformed beyond imagination.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the Baramulla stadium renamed after General Bipin Rawat to the public, the LG said, “All the districts are witnessing accelerated growth and rural J&K has been transformed beyond imagination.”

“Our efforts towards the creation of new infrastructure, knowledge economy, and achieving 100 percent saturation of schemes will ensure J&K realises its destiny,” he said. “We have been able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people to a large extent. Today, the people of J&K have better quality life and equal economic opportunities to grow.”

Sinha expressed hope for snowfall in Kashmir saying it was important for tourism in this season and power projects.

He also highlighted the key initiatives taken by the J&K administration for the development of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The LG said that the ongoing work on developing a new tourism circuit in the district would benefit areas like Mundaji, Ladoo, Kazinag, Rajpora, Rampora, and Uri, and give a boost to the local economy.

At Baramulla, he joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to ensure that no beneficiary was left behind.

Sinha said that the impressive participation of the citizens during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across J&K was a reflection of the transformation that happened in J&K, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past few years.

Paying homage to Gen Rawat, he remembered his service in north Kashmir in various capacities and his immense contribution to peace, progress, and prosperity.

The LG inspected the stalls put up by various departments and handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under different government schemes.

He administered the ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials and the citizens.

Sinha also flagged off a fleet of garbage collection vehicles for rural areas of the district.

He appreciated the demonstration of sports activities and cultural performances.

The LG also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for Rs 38 crore development projects that included inauguration of office accommodation for Block Development Council Tangmarg; WSS Aglar; retrofitting works of water supply schemes at Sagipora Razakpora, Achabal Doabgah, Gund Dalwash, Gani Wani Manchkhud; substations and improvement of low tension (LT) and high tension (HT) network in the district and model school at Government Higher Secondary School Pattan.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid by the LG include astroturf for football at Sheikh-ul-Alam Stadium; an 8-lane synthetic athletic track surface at Tulibal Sopore; installation of blow moulded chairs for General Bipin Rawat Stadium; spawn production laboratory in the public sector under HADP for mushroom promotion in Baramulla, and laboratory block at Government Higher Secondary School Authoora.

District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Chairperson, Safina Baig; GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai; IGP Kashmir, Virdhi Kumar Birdi; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; senior officers of security forces, civil and Police administration; and former Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members were also present on the occasion.