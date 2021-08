Srinagar, Aug 20: J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Friday visited Baba Nagri, Wangath in Kangan to offer condolences to National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed on the demise of his father and renowned religious and political leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.

Lone offered ‘fateha’ and expressed his sympathies with Mian Altaf and the family. He was accompanied by PC senior leader and former legislator Yasir Reshi.