Samba accident|Day after mishap, Anantnag village mourns death of 4 members of a family

However, Iqbal, a driver by profession, returned home after some time. Begum, meanwhile was recovering and the family decided to return home. His son, Iqbal rang up his father and told him he will be coming along with his cousin- Saqib also a driver by profession to pick them up from Amritsar. The duo reached there and on Saturday morning they left for home. As the family started their journey, a 70-year-old Muhamad Iqbal Chopan from Qazigund, a stranger to them was looking for a vehicle. He too had to return home. Bhat, a kind-hearted person, gave him a lift and he started traveling with them. However, as they reached near Jamoda, Mansar in Samba district, the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

All four family members and Chopan died on the spot while Saqib- their relative from the same village was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu. As soon as the news of their death poured in, the entire village went into mourning. Every eye was moist and women were wailing and beating their chests. However, somehow villagers mustered a bit of courage to console his two young sons- Ishfaq (24) and Yasir (22) who were the only ones at home. Bhat’s elder son, Mushtaq is married and lives separately. His two elder daughters are also married.