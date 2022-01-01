SAS Geelani’s burial a major challenge in 2021: IGP Kashmir

“The biggest achievement and challenge has been burial management. We have been preparing for the last ten years. We were under tremendous tension,” IGP told reporters here during the annual press briefing. “Pakistan and separatists here were preparing for mobilising people, taking out protests. There was no stone-pelting, no one was injured. The biggest contribution was of the people, who cooperated with us,” said Kumar.

The Kashmir Police chief said some politicians and journalists were trying to portray that the prevailing situation in Kashmir is similar to that of the 1990’s. He said the reality “on the ground is completely different” and there has been a lot of improvement in the situation.