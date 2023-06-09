SASB bans fast food for yatris

“No banned items or goods will be served, sold, or stored by the langar, organisations, food stalls, shops, and other establishments,” said an official quoting strict directions issued by the board management.

District Magistrates of Ganderbal and Anantnag districts were also directed to issue appropriate orders specifying penalties to be imposed for violation of the food menu prescribed for the yatris.

As per the health advisory issued to the yatris, the management has banned fast food like puri, batura, pizza, burger, stuffed parathas, dosa, fried roti, bread with butter, cream-based foods, pickles, chutneys, fried papads, chowmein, karrah, and all other fried and fast food items, and cold drinks.