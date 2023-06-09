SASB bans fast food for yatris

Jammu, June 9: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Friday banned fast food for the yatris ahead of the scheduled annual Amarnath yatra to the shrine.
The 62-days long Amarnath Yatra would commence on July 1, 2023, and culminate on August 31, 2023.
With the scheduled upcoming yatra, community kitchens would be organised enroute the shrine from basic camps in Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, and other districts.
Accordingly, the management of the board issued a health advisory for the yatris to avoid certain foods to complete the yatra without health issues.
“No banned items or goods will be served, sold, or stored by the langar, organisations, food stalls, shops, and other establishments,” said an official quoting strict directions issued by the board management.
District Magistrates of Ganderbal and Anantnag districts were also directed to issue appropriate orders specifying penalties to be imposed for violation of the food menu prescribed for the yatris.
As per the health advisory issued to the yatris, the management has banned fast food like puri, batura, pizza, burger, stuffed parathas, dosa, fried roti, bread with butter, cream-based foods, pickles, chutneys, fried papads, chowmein, karrah, and all other fried and fast food items, and cold drinks.
Among the banned food items also include halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu, khoya burfi, rasgulla, and all other halwai items, crunchy snacks (high in fat and salts), chips, matthi, namkeen mixture, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits, and all other deep fried items.
Importantly, all non-vegetarian foods, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, smoking, and other intoxicants have already been banned in the yatra.
Quoting the advisory for the yatris, the official said that the Amarnath cave shrine involves trekking at altitudes as high as 14,000 feet and that the yatris may develop high altitude sickness with symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, lightheadedness, difficulty in sleeping, visual impairment, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, loss of coordination of movements, paralysis on one side of the body, gradual loss of consciousness, mental status changes, drowsiness, chest tightness, fullness, congestion, fast breathing, and increased heart rate.
So, the SASB has issued a health advisory and advised the yatris to avoid fast food and get the medical checkup while suggesting, “If high altitude sickness is not treated timely, it may be lethal in a matter of hours.”
Besides, the security forces including J&K Police and paramilitary forces have also taken review of the situation to ensure security to the yatris enroute Jammu to the Amarnath cave shrine.