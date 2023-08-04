SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

"No doubt that the alleged utterances by the appellant are not in good taste. A person in public life is expected to exercise a degree of restraint while making public speeches," said a bench comprising of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra in its order.

The bench said that the former Congress president "ought to have been more careful while making the public speech" as the trial court had given no other reason for imposing the maximum sentence of two years in the defamation case except for the admonition awarded by the Supreme Court in contempt proceedings for wrongly linking its Rafale case order to his "chowkidar chor hai" phrase against PM Narendra Modi.