Search operation in Chowki Choura

Police said they received information from a truck driver that he saw two suspects in black clothes near a by-lane of Gulabachaper area of Chowki Choura (Akhnoor) last night.

“They had two bags, but the driver could not see any weapon in their hands,” said police, quoting information provided by the driver.

Though the police could not find any suspect, the sources in the police department said that Indian army had launched a massive hunt in this connection.

The security forces are on alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations and the security grid has accordingly been strengthened.