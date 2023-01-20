Search operation started in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 20: Security forces started a search operation in Lassana village of Surankote in Poonch district after a mysterious noise was heard in the area near the house of a former lawmaker.
Official sources said that late Friday evening, a noise like that of gunfire was heard from near the house of former Member of Legislative Assembly Surankote, Chaudhary Akram Hussain in Lassana village of Surankote.
They said that the forces rushed to the spot soon after the incident got reported, and searches were launched.
"The noise is mysterious in nature and there are no signs of any gunfire and it could be due to technical snag in a high mast light installed in front of the house of the former lawmaker," the official sources said, adding that further investigation was going on into the matter.