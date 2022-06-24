Front Page

Search panel for appointment of JKBOSE chairman, Director SCERT

Search panel for appointment of JKBOSE chairman, Director SCERT
Representational PhotoFile/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu, June 24: The government on Friday constituted a six-member search committee for suggesting panels for appointment of Chairman J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) and Director J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT).

As per GAD order, sanction for constituting committee has been accorded in suppression of Government Order No 257-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 7, 2022.

The 6-member search committee will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department as chairman while Principal Secretaries of Higher Education Department; General Administration Department; School Education Department; the Vice Chancellors of University of Jammu and University of Kashmir will be its members.

“The Committee shall continue to be serviced by the School Education Department,” the order specified.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com