Search panel for appointment of JKBOSE chairman, Director SCERT

Jammu, June 24: The government on Friday constituted a six-member search committee for suggesting panels for appointment of Chairman J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) and Director J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT).
As per GAD order, sanction for constituting committee has been accorded in suppression of Government Order No 257-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 7, 2022.
The 6-member search committee will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department as chairman while Principal Secretaries of Higher Education Department; General Administration Department; School Education Department; the Vice Chancellors of University of Jammu and University of Kashmir will be its members.
“The Committee shall continue to be serviced by the School Education Department,” the order specified.