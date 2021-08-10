Searches at Iqbal market Sopore

Sources said the searches were jointly conducted by the Army, CRPF, and police personnel. They searched the shops, and carried out frisking of street vendors and pedestrian, locals said.

Meanwhile, a top police officer from Sopore said that ahead of Independence Day, searches were being conducted in the area.

Pertinently, searches were conducted in many areas including at Main Chowk, Main Bazaar and tehsil road of Sopore town yesterday.