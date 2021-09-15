Searches continue in Rajouri

Officials said that the search operation, launched during the intervening night of September 11 and 12 following inputs of suspicious movement, was not called off yet.

“One or more militants are believed to be still hiding there; hence intensive searches are going on in the area around the encounter site where one militant was killed on September 12 in Gambhir Mughlan upper reaches. Manhunt was on to capture them,” they added.

So far, no fresh contact was established however, the joint teams of army and police did not relent and extensive searches, as a part of anti-militancy operation, were going on in the area to capture the holed-up militants, the officials maintained. “Meanwhile, the area under search operation was expanded,” they said.