SECURITY AGENCIES ASSURE HM OF MAKING 360-DEGREE SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS | Amit Shah chairs security review meet in Jammu; says Pakistan’s design to divide people on religious lines will be defeated

Jammu, Jan 13: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday stated that 360-degree security circle would be further strengthened to completely eliminate the support system of terrorists and their information system.
While addressing media in Jammu, the Union Home Minister announced that both cases related to the Rajouri terror attack were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also assured the civilians that the perpetrators of the terror attacks would be brought to books and security would be further fortified.
The Union Home Minister, who was on a day-long visit to Jammu mainly to meet Rajouri terror attack victims in Dangri village of the border district but could not do so due to inclement weather conditions, made these announcements during a brief presser at Raj Bhawan, Jammu this evening.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied him during the presser, which was preceded by a detailed security review meeting.
He also lauded the indomitable courage and resilience of Rajouri terror victims with whom he spoke over phone to share their grief. Asserting that the security grid would be made impregnable across J&K within three months, the Union Home Minister announced that all incidents happened in the last one and a half year would be investigated together.
VICTIM FAMILIES SHOWED EXEMPLARY COURAGE
The Union Home Minister, while briefing the media, said, “The purpose of my visit to Jammu was to meet the family members of the persons killed in the unfortunate Rajouri incident and to share their pain.”
He said that due to adverse weather conditions, he could not reach the tragedy-struck Rajouri area but he talked to the aggrieved families over the phone.
“I talked to every member of all the seven families and tried to share their pains over the phone as I could not visit them due to bad weather. I listened to them attentively. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present with me. But the courage they (victim families) manifested was exemplary for the entire nation,” he added.
He said that everyone he talked to demonstrated unflinching resolve and courage to stay back in the land that belonged to them. “All of them said that the land belonged to them and they would not leave it. Some families also were from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). But expressing the resilience to fight the situation even after facing such a grave tragedy means a lot,” he said, while lauding the courage and determination of victim families to not bow down to terrorism and its perpetrators.
NIA, JKP’S SIA TO INVESTIGATE RAJOURI TERROR ATTACKS CASES TOGETHER
The Union Home Minister asserted that following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all security agencies were fighting a decisive battle against terrorism.
Briefing media about a high-level security review meeting during his visit, he stated that a discussion was also held with the security agencies, "All the agencies that are responsible for the security of Jammu and Kashmir were present in the meeting and we had an exhaustive discussion. Special meeting focussing on the security of the Jammu region had detailed deliberations. He further added that the discussion about creating a security grid was also held. “I can assure that the security agencies be it the Jammu and Kashmir Police or the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the SIA team of the Jammu (and Kashmir) Police or the Indian army - all the agencies are 100 percent alert and are determined to prevent such incidents in the times to come.”
He maintained that the cases related to both terror incidents were handed over to the National Investigation Agency by the central government yesterday. “The NIA and Jammu Police will investigate jointly. The investigation will proceed keeping in mind all the incidents of terror attacks that took place in the last one and a half years,” he said.
360-DEGREE SECURITY GRID TO WIPE OUT TERRORISM, ITS ECOSYSTEM
Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation said that during the security review meeting, the discussions also covered the aspects of Over Ground Workers (OGWs), support system availed of by the terror groups, and their intelligence.
“360-degree security circle will be further strengthened to completely eliminate the support system of terrorists and their information system. The intelligence agencies have also decided to further intensify their activities and also have chalked out a strategy to do the same,” he asserted.
PERPETRATORS TO BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE
The Union Minister expressed confidence in the security agencies and said, “I believe that in the days to come the people, who have perpetrated the terror attacks will be brought to the books by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and make them face the court of law.”
SECURITY TO BE MADE IMPREGNABLE IN NEXT 3 MONTHS
He also maintained, “A time-bound action plan has been devised to fortify the security apparatus in Jammu.”
“It has been decided to further strengthen the security grid within the next three months. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that whatever be the intentions of the terrorist groups our agencies will secure Jammu with all alertness,” he said.
PM MODI-LED GOVT STANDS WITH VICTIMS; LG SINHA TO PROVIDE ALL POSSIBLE HELP, BENEFITS
The Union Home Minister said, “The government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the families of the victims and is determined to help them. With full empathy, the affected families would be given benefits through various schemes of the government. Along with this all possible help will be provided by the Lieutenant Governor with relief measures under his authority.”