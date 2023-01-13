SECURITY AGENCIES ASSURE HM OF MAKING 360-DEGREE SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS | Amit Shah chairs security review meet in Jammu; says Pakistan’s design to divide people on religious lines will be defeated

While addressing media in Jammu, the Union Home Minister announced that both cases related to the Rajouri terror attack were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also assured the civilians that the perpetrators of the terror attacks would be brought to books and security would be further fortified.

The Union Home Minister, who was on a day-long visit to Jammu mainly to meet Rajouri terror attack victims in Dangri village of the border district but could not do so due to inclement weather conditions, made these announcements during a brief presser at Raj Bhawan, Jammu this evening.