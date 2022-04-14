Security agencies will handle attacks on minorities in Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju

The Union minister said there were still some incidents of violence in Kashmir but such things are common to the entire country.

"But, broadly, the normalcy what we see in the entire Kashmir valley is such a wonderful thing for everybody -- for the people who live here, for the people who want to visit this heavenly beautiful place, as well as for the country. It is in the interest of everyone to secure peace in the entire area," Rijiju said on the sidelines of a function here.