Security arrangements heightened in Jammu, Akhnoor

Jammu, May 10: Security forces have been put on alert with the strengthening of checkpoints and security arrangements around the security installations across Jammu, Akhnoor, and other places.
According to official sources, Army, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police have been alerted following terror activities in Rajouri.
“A general alert is being observed. The security establishments have increased security arrangements and closed schools within the premises of security installations till Saturday,” the sources said.
They said that the offline mode of study would not be available and the classes would continue through online mode due to undisclosed reasons in Jammu and Akhnoor.
“Similarly, Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to check vehicles at every checkpoint and all roads leading to Jammu city are being manned by a good number of security personnel,” official sources said. “Night patrolling and checkpoints have also been increased.”
They said that female Police personnel have been armed with AK rifles at checkpoints during night hours.
“The suspected vehicles are checked and, at times, photos are also taken in Jammu,” the official sources said.
They said that alertness was being observed to foil any kind of terror activities, especially in view of the twin terror attacks in Pir Panjal as well as due to scheduled G20 meet.
The official sources said that the border districts of Samba and Kathua have also increased checking and strengthened checkpoints with the deployment of Police and paramilitary forces.
"The paramilitary BSF, intelligence agencies, and Police in all the districts have been working in coordination,” they said.
The official sources said that additional deployment has also been made on Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar checkpoints to check vehicles.
“There is no need to panic, but alertness is being observed to keep a check on the anti-national activities,” they said.
A senior Police officer said, "There is alertness in the entire J&K in view of the scheduled G20 meet.”