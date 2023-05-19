Security beefed up in Jammu

Jammu, May 19: The highest level of alertness is being observed across Jammu and adjoining border districts of the region ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar.
The security grid has been tightened with the deployment of Crisis Response Teams (CRTs) in Jammu City and intensified patrolling on the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).
The vehicle checking has been intensified in every square in Jammu City and on all the routes leading to the city and crowded places.
“The vehicles, documents of vehicles and identities of the drivers are being checked very carefully by the Police in Jammu with specialised CRTs teams of Police,” sources in the Police said.
They said that the high-tech vehicle with CRT team was deployed in the busy Bikram Chowk checkpoint where drones were also used to monitor the situation in Tawi River, busy market places, and jam-packed roads.
Meanwhile, the BSF has intensified its patrolling on the land and on the water areas bordering Pakistan in Jammu, Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.
“The BSF troops in high-power motorboats patrol the Chenab River in Akhnoor day and night to keep a check on the India-Pakistan border,” the official sources said. “Similarly, the patrolling on the IB from Palanwala, Kanachak, R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Ramgarh, Samba, Hiranagar, and Kathua border areas has been intensified,” they said.
The official sources said that the BSF was observing the highest level of alertness using modern equipment to monitor the situation on the border.
Besides SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta conducted a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting to review the present security scenario ahead of the G20 summit where different security and intelligence agencies shared information with each other operating in district Reasi.
The security situation was reviewed especially in view of the recent terror attack in district Rajouri and its spillover effects in Reasi, law and order situation under current movement or presence of terrorists.
“Threadbare discussion was held on the present dynamics and revival of terrorism, surveillance on Over Ground Workers (OGWs), surrendered terrorists, missing youth, and their presence in POK and keep a check on radicalisation of youth in the society,” a Police official from Reasi said.
Accordingly, the Army, CRPF, Police, and intelligence agencies were stressed on timely sharing of actionable information among the entire sister agencies operating in the district for surveillance on all anti-national and anti-social elements in the district.
“The meet aimed at better coordination and cooperation among all the agencies,” the official said.