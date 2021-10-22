Security further beefed up in Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 22: Kashmir and Jammu on Friday witnessed further enhanced security and surveillance in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three day visit starting from Saturday morning.
“Security arrangements have been tightened across Kashmir as security forces have enhanced checking, frisking and surveillance,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.
“The security is very stringent and searches have been intensified. Police and CRPF parties have been patrolling in large numbers. There are also ‘sudden spot and flash searches’ of vehicles.”
The senior officer said that security forces have also increased the presence of mobile bunkers in sensitive areas, and deployed women paramilitary personnel. “The mobile bunkers are fitted with high resolution cameras and movement is being monitored,” he said, adding that in Srinagar additional men from police and paramilitary forces have been deployed for security purposes.
Stating that the people are cooperating, the officer said that the mobile internet services in parts of Srinagar’s old city and south Kashmir districts have been reduced.
“These are the areas where the attacks were reported lately,” the officer said, adding that these types of attacks obviously attract a greater security response. “We have intensified the measures in ‘type and number’ wherever we thought it necessary.”
The officer said that a strategy to foil designs of inimical elements has been formulated. “Intelligence and other security apparatus have been strengthened,” he said, adding that close coordination is being maintained between different security agencies to keep inimical elements at bay.
Multiple checkpoints and roadblocks, the officer said, have been erected across Srinagar. “The number of bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles deployed at sensitive places has also been increased and the high-tech CCTV surveillance enhanced,” he said, adding that some additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Srinagar alone. “This came after a security review was undertaken post which the decision to deploy more security personnel in Srinagar was taken,” the officer said.
“The entire top brass of the security grid is currently in Kashmir,” the officer said, adding that the situation is being monitored closely.
Pertinently, the Ministry of Home Affairs is also regularly monitoring the progress in the civilian killing case. Reports of enhanced security apparatus were also received from north, south and central Kashmir districts.
It needs to be mentioned that in view of the Home Minister's visit, Gupkar Road and the portion of the Boulevard from Badyari to Nishat will remain closed from October 23-25.
An advisory issued by the Traffic Department on Thursday evening has asked motorists to adopt Foreshore-Habak-Hazratbal route or Tailbal-Zakura-Hazratbal route and Hazratbal-Badyari route on the said days.
In Jammu too more security personnel have been deployed and surveillance has been enhanced. “Security has been beefed up in entire Jammu division,” the officer said, adding that a close liaison is being maintained between different security agencies.