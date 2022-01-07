Security grid strengthened after fresh infiltration attempt on Poonch LoC

“This material probably got dropped from infiltrators in a hurry while they were fleeing back while some marks found at the incident site also gave a hint of some injuries sustained by some of them,” said official sources.

“Keeping in view this fresh infiltration attempt as well as alert issued by intelligence agencies, every measure to strengthen the security grid has been taken. All the notorious infiltration routes on the Line of Control are being monitored both through human as well as technical means. All these routes are under strict surveillance,” the official sources added.

Earlier on Monday, the Army after foiling the infiltration attempt on LoC said, “Indian army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan's sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts.”