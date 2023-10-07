Security heightened ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Oct 7: Less than a week ahead of President of India, Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Srinagar, security has been strengthened in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.
At the main campus of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, Draupadi Murmu would be the chief guest who would deliver the 20th convocation address on October 11.
This would be her first visit to Kashmir.
Official sources said that after the convocation address, the President would honour the meritorious students from the year 2020 onwards.
More than 400 students will receive gold medals and MPhil and PhD degrees during the event.
After the convocation, there are plans for a light and sound show by the Dal Lake in her honour in the evening.
Later, the LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar would host President Murmu.
Security was heightened on Saturday in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir ahead of the President’s visit.
Although there are no specific inputs, measures have been strengthened to keep inimical elements at bay.
Additional security personnel were deployed across Kashmir, especially around KU.
A three-tier security grid will be put in place.
“Drone surveillance will be carried out at the venue,” officials said. “Frisking by the joint parties of Police and CRPF is being carried out at different places.”
Besides Srinagar City, security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of J&K, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Baramulla, and other highways.
Armed personnel and policemen in civvies have been deployed around KU to keep an eye on suspicious persons.
Senior Police officials here said that these arrangements were put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
“Both human and technical means will be used to ensure the incident-free event,” the officials said.
In Lal Chowk and some areas of Srinagar, Police on Saturday carried out surprise checks.
The pedestrians and vehicles were also being searched thoroughly in Lal Chowk and other areas of Srinagar.
“We are trying that the common people do not face inconvenience,” a Police officer said. “Frisking, checking, and other measures have been put in place as part of the security drill.”
KU recently notified for the information of all students who had registered for the convocation that KU’s 20th annual convocation would be held on October 11, 2023, at KU, and President of India Droupadi Murmu would be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.
“All the students who have registered for convocation and have been declared qualified for the award of PhD, M Phil, MD, MS, Diploma in Anaesthesiology, Ophthalmology, and Gynaecology will be presented degrees at the convocation,” KU had said.
The convocation would also be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.