Security heightened ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s Kashmir visit

At the main campus of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, Draupadi Murmu would be the chief guest who would deliver the 20th convocation address on October 11.

This would be her first visit to Kashmir.

Official sources said that after the convocation address, the President would honour the meritorious students from the year 2020 onwards.

More than 400 students will receive gold medals and MPhil and PhD degrees during the event.