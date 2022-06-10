Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, June 10: Security arrangements in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch were heightened with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces on Friday in view of bandh call for Saturday by Muslim organisations.
Officials told Greater Kashmir, “In view of Saturday’s bandh call given by different Muslim organisations, a security alert has been issued and field forces have been asked to maintain high alert.”
“Although there is a call for a peaceful bandh but system needs to remain in alert mode and keep manpower fully ready,” the officials said.
They divulged that deployment of police and paramilitary forces had been made in order to ensure their effective presence on ground.
“Senior officers of police both in Rajouri and Poonch districts held review meetings to ensure adequate security on Saturday while deployment of executive magistrates has also been ordered,” the officials informed.