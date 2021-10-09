Security intensified across Srinagar

Many checking points and barricades have been set up at several places including around the city centre as well as along the Srinagar International Airport Road, even as frisking of motorcyclists and checking of cars by the security forces could be seen at multiple places on Saturday.

Intensified security check points have been installed at vital locations and strict checking along the airport road stretch was done throughout the day, sources said.

Security has been beefed up and checkpoints installed across the city following two encounters on Friday night and civilian killings over the past few days including that of famous chemist ML Bindroo on Tuesday evening.

Police and security forces on Saturday searched vehicles and carried out frisking, while the security grid had been tightened across the city, sources said.

Police officials said that the security forces have inputs about the movement of militants in the city, following which security has been tightened across the city with forces checking vehicles at all locations in the city.

In view of the inputs, apart from the increased presence of security personnel in the city centre, security has also been beefed up across the tourist spots including the Boulevard Road.

On Saturday, additional contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed at vital spots in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

A police officer said the CCTV surveillance, nakas, frisking points were intensified following security concerns in the city.

The move comes after Valley witnessed three back-to-back militant attacks, in which seven civilians were killed during the past 8 days.

In other parts of Kashmir, security forces have been deployed across the police checkpoints.

Notably, five civilians have been killed in the past four days of which four were killed in Srinagar alone including famous chemist ML Bindroo and non-local food vendor on Tuesday evening and two teachers on Thursday morning. A civilian was also shot dead in Shahgund area of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday evening.