Security SOPs being followed in Pir Panjal

The situation in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch is already being considered as concern after the repeated terror-related incidents that included attack on minorities in Dhangri village on January 1, ambush on an Army vehicle at BhataDhurian on April 20, and Kesari Hill encounter on May 5.

After these terror incidents, the security was heightened with a massive operation going on in the region to track the terrorists with the Army naming the operation as ‘Operation Trinetra’.