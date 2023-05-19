Security SOPs being followed in Pir Panjal

Rajouri, May 19: Ahead of the G20 summit in Srinagar, security apparatus in Pir Panjal region has been put on highest level of alertness with troops on the ground following all necessary security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
The situation in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch is already being considered as concern after the repeated terror-related incidents that included attack on minorities in Dhangri village on January 1, ambush on an Army vehicle at BhataDhurian on April 20, and Kesari Hill encounter on May 5.
After these terror incidents, the security was heightened with a massive operation going on in the region to track the terrorists with the Army naming the operation as ‘Operation Trinetra’.
Meanwhile, in view of the forthcoming G20 summit in Kashmir, security has further been tightened in the region amid apprehensions of attempts of the terrorists to do anything of nefarious nature.
Official sources said that to ensure fool-proof security arrangements and to ensure that proper security plan remains in place, the field forces are following all kinds of SOPs that include Area Domination Patrols, Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) of precautionary nature, Mobile Vehicle Checkpoints (MVCPs).
They said that senior officers of the field forces were holding regular meetings with the troops and are reviewing preparation of the forces on the ground.
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a recent visit to Rajouri had talked about the presence of multiple terror groups in the region.