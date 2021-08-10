Seeks return of Kashmiri Pandits

Speaking to reporters outside the Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Azad said Kashmiri Pandits who left the valley in early 1990s be brought back.

"The elections...should be conducted soon. But before the elections, the statehood should be restored, which is very important. Kashmiri Pandits should be brought back," he said.

The senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister visited the temple shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit earlier in the morning. Gandhi had left for Hazratbal shrine when Azad reached Tullamulla. Azad also interacted with some party activists.

"I came from Delhi today, but the flight reached late and that is why we could not meet here. But since it was in my programme, I came here and will also go to Hazratbal,” he said.

Azad said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn't visit Jammu and Kashmir in last about two years, adding that in spite of being in Delhi he had kept an eye on Jammu and Kashmir and was in touch with the people here.