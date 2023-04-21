Sehrish Asghar receives PM’s award for excellence in public admin

New Delhi, Apr 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asghar Friday received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.
On the occasion of Civil Services Day held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, she was conferred with the award for topping in the execution of Aspirational District Programme (ADP) in Baramulla district.
'Civil Services Day' is observed on April 21 every year to acknowledge the work of all the officers engaged in different public service departments in the country.