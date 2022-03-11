Senior Army, Police officers visit Srinagar city centre

Srinagar, Mar 11: Senior officers from the security establishment that included General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Friday evening visited the business hub of Lal Chowk here along with their families.
Besides Lt Gen Dwivedi, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and others officers were also a part of the group that visited Lal Chowk along with families.
The officers could be seen taking pictures in front of the historic Clock Tower.
In view of the visit, traffic from Regal Chowk to Hari Singh High Street was diverted briefly. However, pedestrians were seen moving freely.
The officers met street vendors and tasted some varieties of fast food along with their families. “ They had some snacks and GOC Northern Command himself paid the bill,” a senior officer who was present there told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the trip to Lal Chowk was organised after Lt Gen Dewivedi desired so. “He had desired to visit Lal Chowk and see historic Ghanta Ghar,” the officer said. “ It was a joyous movement for officers and their families.”
It may be mentioned that GOC Northern Command is on a three -day visit to Kashmir to review the security situation.