Senior Army, Police officers visit Srinagar city centre

Srinagar, Mar 11: Senior officers from the security establishment that included General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Friday evening visited the business hub of Lal Chowk here along with their families.

Besides Lt Gen Dwivedi, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and others officers were also a part of the group that visited Lal Chowk along with families.