Kashmir’s evening emergency ward chaos

This situation has raised concerns about patient care and the ability to handle critical situations effectively.

The consequences of this arrangement are evident, as inexperienced junior doctors struggle to diagnose diseases or respond to emergencies, while senior consultants are often absent from their duties.

Manzoor Ahmad, a concerned family member, shared his distressing experience, stating, “My sister-in-law lost consciousness, and we took her to SMHS Hospital where intern doctors struggled to diagnose the underlying cause. We ran from one place to another in desperation. Only when we consulted senior doctors were we directed to shift the patient to the ICU, where, unfortunately, she succumbed later. I don't blame the doctors, but had there been better management with a senior doctor to guide, the situation could have made a significant difference."