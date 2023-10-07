Kashmir’s evening emergency ward chaos

Srinagar, Oct 7: The augmentation of equipment and infrastructure in government hospitals across Kashmir, including tertiary care institutions, has been a welcome development. However, when it comes to the management of emergency wards, chaos ensues, particularly after 4 pm when these crucial areas are manned by junior doctors and interns.
This situation has raised concerns about patient care and the ability to handle critical situations effectively.
The consequences of this arrangement are evident, as inexperienced junior doctors struggle to diagnose diseases or respond to emergencies, while senior consultants are often absent from their duties.
Manzoor Ahmad, a concerned family member, shared his distressing experience, stating, “My sister-in-law lost consciousness, and we took her to SMHS Hospital where intern doctors struggled to diagnose the underlying cause. We ran from one place to another in desperation. Only when we consulted senior doctors were we directed to shift the patient to the ICU, where, unfortunately, she succumbed later. I don't blame the doctors, but had there been better management with a senior doctor to guide, the situation could have made a significant difference."
Apart from the junior doctor staff issue, the shortage of healthcare staff in these facilities further hampers patient care.
Patients often face delays in receiving critical treatments, as the paramedic staff is overburdened.
Waseem Ahmad, who recently took his sister to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for treatment, narrated an incident where it took half an hour to administer a glucose drip due to the overwhelmed paramedic staff.
One of the most concerning consequences of this situation is the delayed treatment for emergency patients, including those suffering from heart attacks.
Many patients lose the “golden hour”, crucial for treatment due to the inexperience and carelessness of junior doctors and interns.
According to Kashmir-based cardiologists, heart attacks in J&K have nearly doubled in the last five years.
A senior critical care doctor emphasised that patients with various complications from many districts are referred to tertiary care hospitals, often leading to unfavourable outcomes.
“Many patients do not survive during this critical period while those who are fortunate receive the necessary treatment," the doctor said.
President of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), Dr Nisar Ul Hassan expressed his concerns, saying, "Treatment in the emergency ward is a matter of life, and any delay can cost lives. Patient survival depends on timely treatment and diagnosis. It is imperative to have senior faculty physically present in the emergency wards for patient care. Unfortunately, interns and postgraduate students often manage emergency wards in the evening, making it challenging for them to diagnose and treat patients without senior supervision. Decision-making in medical and surgical emergencies must be done by senior doctors."
He emphasised the critical role of senior doctors in reducing mortality rates and preventing misdiagnoses.
Dr Hassan called for senior doctors to be physically present in the emergency wards round the clock, highlighting the importance of their expertise in making rapid and accurate decisions for the benefit of patients.
Despite repeated public grievances and requests, it appears that health authorities have not taken sufficient action to address these critical issues, leaving patients and their families in Kashmir concerned about the quality of emergency healthcare they receive.