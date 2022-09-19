SEPTEMBER 23 IS HOLIDAY | Govt notifies holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday

LG Sinha had made this announcement following his meeting with a delegation of prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, and civil society members including the head of the J&K Transport Union at the Raj Bhavan.

“The government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singhji’s birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer, and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to his rich legacy,” the LG said.

Before it, on the directions of the LG, a four-member committee was constituted by the J&K administration to examining the public demand regarding the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

On September 16, LG Sinha said that the decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as a public holiday was taken to honour his contribution to J&K and respect the sentiments of the people here.

As per LG’s announcement, the notification was issued by the GAD on Monday.

Yuva Rajput Sabha had been agitating in support of this demand for a long time.

Their demand was supported by many political, social, and religious organisations in Jammu.