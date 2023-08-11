Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Aug 11: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Friday.
However, the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria in Ramban and some other places between Nashri and Banihal.
No fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris was allowed to undertake the yatra from the Jammu base camp on Friday.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that despite slow movement due to specified reasons, hundreds of vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations, without any interruption during the day.
HMVs were heading towards Jammu while the movement of LMVs was also smooth on both sides of the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department advisory for Saturday said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, the Amarnath Yatra convoy and other LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
HMVs would be allowed to ply from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday, the advisory said.