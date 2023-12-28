Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Dec 28: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway – the only all-weather road, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

However, traffic movement remained slow as usual due to narrow road stretches and ongoing construction works between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

The authorities said, “The highway remained open but the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of heavy vehicles on single road stretches and poor road surface conditions at Hingni, Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana and at other places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles, however, had crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels without any disruption, till late this evening.

They said that vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.

Traffic officials at TCU, Ramban said that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

“However, passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar-Jammu NH only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban-Banihal,” they said.

They further advised commuters to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.