Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Nov 22: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles but the movement remained slow between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said, “The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open but the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles; single road stretches at Dalwass; Mehar-Cafeteria; Magarkote; Nachlana and at few other places due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”

They further said that the road restoration work at Kishtwari Pattar had not been completed yet.

“But the traffic is being managed in a regulated manner,” the officials said.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban informed that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles had crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels without any disruption till late this evening.

Officials at TCU Ramban said, “The vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.”

They said that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

However, they advised commuters to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.

On the other hand, the Traffic Police National Highway Ramban intensified the checking of vehicles at various locations between Nashri and Banihal on Wednesday.