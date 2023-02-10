Sgr-Jmu NH remains closed

Official sources said that the moderate to heavy rains that had lashed across Ramban district since Thursday morning caused shooting stones at Panthyal, and mud and landslides on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch and a few other places.

They said that due to the blockade of the highway, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were stranded at various locations on the highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.