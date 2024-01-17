Sgr-Jmu NH remains closed for 6 hours

Ramban, Jan 17: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained suspended for over six hours during the intervening night of January 16 and 17, for undertaking some construction works.

“On the recommendations of authorities, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained suspended for six hours (from 12 am to 6 am) during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for undertaking some construction works by the companies of NHAI engaged in four-lane project works between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district,” said authorities.

“Vehicular traffic will remain suspended tonight also for 6 hours (from 12 am to 6 am). Traffic will resume at 6 am on Thursday,” they said.

Traffic authorities said that the District Magistrate Ramban, vide order no-ADMR1857-67 dated January 14, 2024, had ordered the suspension of traffic on the recommendation of the Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) PIU, Ramban to ensure the safety of the general populace, travellers and drivers.

Official sources said that District Magistrate Ramban issued an order after his office received a communication from Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide No NHAI/PIU-Ramban/2023-24/11021/9509 dated January 14, 2024, seeking halting of traffic on NH-44 for launching of Girder at MNB 19 and installation of ventilation and jet fans in Tunnel 5 at Panthyal.

“Based on the recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace, travellers and drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking six-hour traffic halting from 0000 hours to 0600 hours on January 16, 2024 to January 17, 2024 (intervening night) and traffic halt from 0000 hours to 0600 hours on January 17, 2024 to January 18, 2024 (intervening night), for launching the girders at MNB 19 and installation of ventilation/jet fans in Tunnel T5, in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the communication from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban,” read an order issued by Additional District Magistrate (ADC), Ramban, on behalf of District Magistrate, Ramban.

For this purpose, all the Jammu-bound vehicular traffic was stopped at 9 pm at Qazigund, Kashmir and all the Srinagar-bound traffic was stopped at Nagrota, Jammu at 7 pm.

The vehicular traffic resumed on Wednesday morning after having remained closed for around seven hours for scheduled construction works.

Traffic officials said that the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open during the day on Wednesday.