Sgr Jmu NH remains open

Traffic authorities said, “Vehicular movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department advisory said, “Subject to fair weather, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side, after assessing the road and traffic situation on the National Highway-44 on Saturday.”