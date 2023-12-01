Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses smooth yet slow vehicular movement

Ramban, Dec 1: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles but the vehicular movement remained slow between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on Friday.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban informed that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels during the day without any major disruption, yet at a slow pace.

Officials said, “The traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of few heavy vehicles; single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana and at other places due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”

A Police official said that vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time near Tunnel T2, Maroog due to a collision between three trucks.

He said that earlier in the morning, the vehicular traffic on old alignment of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for some time after an oil tanker slipped into a drain in Bagunalla area of Batote.

Officials at TCU, Ramban late Friday evening said, “NH-44 is open and vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.”