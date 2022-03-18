Shab-e-Baraat observed with religious gaiety

Srinagar, Mar 18: Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious gaiety and fervour across Jammu and Kashmir. Night-long vigil and prayers were held on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday across all major masjids. After a sharp decrease in the COVID-19 cases for the past over a month, a huge number of devotees offered night-long prayers to seek Allah's blessings and forgiveness. The holy night of Shab-e-Baraat is observed by Muslims during the intervening night of 14 and 15 Sha'ban— the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.
Imam Khateeb Hazratbal shrine, Dr Kamaal Farooqi, told Greater Kashmir that night long special prayers were held at the shrine.
“The Eshaa prayers were held at 10:30 pm and during sermons, special focus was given to highlight the importance of this night. The program started soon after Maghrib prayers and went on throughout the night. Our focus like always was the issue pertaining to our community. We prayed for the peace and prosperity of Kashmir,” Farooqi said.
Administrator Dargah shrine, Peer Masood-Ul-Haq, said that special arrangements were made by the shrine management for the night-long prayers.
“There was a huge rush of devotees and every arrangement was made by different departments. Given the huge rush, we hope from next time more men and machinery will be pressed into service. The COVID-19 has receded and more people are coming for religious gatherings,” Haq said.