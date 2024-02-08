SHALA KADAL TERROR ATTACK | Death toll rises to 2

Srinagar, Feb 8

The death toll from the recent terror attack in the Shala Kadal area of Srinagar has risen to two, with another injured worker from Punjab succumbing to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday.

Identified as Rohit Masih, he passed away at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar after his condition deteriorated following the attack.

Another victim, Amritpal Singh from Punjab, was fatally shot during the terrorist incident, marking the first targeted killing of the year in Kashmir.

In response to the attack, authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible.

Suspects are currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the terrorists behind the cowardly act.

This incident follows a series of similar attacks on non-local workers in the region throughout 2023, which resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to several others.

Notably, a circus worker from Udhampur district and a brick kiln worker from Bihar were among the victims of such attacks in different parts of Kashmir last year.

After completing the necessary formalities, the bodies of the victims were transported to Punjab on Thursday morning.

The Police, who arrived in the area just before the attack, are working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of all residents and workers in Kashmir.