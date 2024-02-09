Srinagar, Feb 9: Against the backdrop of the recent terror attack that led to the killing of two persons in Srinagar, security measures have been significantly bolstered across Kashmir, particularly in areas where minority community people reside.

The increased security presence is evident across key locations in Kashmir, with heightened patrols, enhanced surveillance, and stricter enforcement of security protocols.

Security forces have been deployed in strategic areas to deter any untoward incidents and respond swiftly to emergent threats.

“Measures are afoot to prevent such attacks and security has been beefed up across Kashmir in the wake of a fresh terrorist attack in which two persons were killed,” a top Police official said.

“The surveillance around the areas where members of the minority community live has also been beefed up,” he said. “The area domination will prevent such attacks from being carried out. We are taking swift action to fortify security arrangements and ensure the protection of people.”

The top Police official said: “We are taking proactive measures to counter the menace of terrorism and maintain law and order. There will be deployment of additional personnel, intensification of surveillance efforts, and strengthening of checkpoints to prevent unauthorised movements and preempt potential terror attacks.”

The official said that the strengthened security measures aim to instil confidence among the people and reassure them of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

In addition to ramping up security measures, authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies promptly.

Community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and trust between security forces and residents have also been intensified to garner support in the fight against terrorism.

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks targeting minorities in Kashmir, a high-level meeting was convened by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

During the meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), detailed briefings were provided on the extensive security measures implemented to safeguard minority clusters.

The participants highlighted the comprehensive strategies adopted to enhance security in these areas, ensuring a secure environment for the residents.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri emphasised the imperative for collaborative efforts between the magistracy and Police forces to maintain a secure and congenial atmosphere. Stressing the importance of proactive measures, he urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and actively engage in refining response strategies to thwart potential threats.