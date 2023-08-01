Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA)’s life best example of unity in diversity: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying obeisance at Charar-e-Sharief shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said, “Sufi saint Sheikh-ul-Aalam, also known as Nund Rishi's life is the best example of India's unity in diversity. His teachings of brotherhood, love, harmony continue to inspire the world.”

He interacted with the spiritual leaders, public representatives, and local residents and discussed the measures to harness the tourism potential and give a boost to spiritual tourism at Charar-e-Sharief.