Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA)’s life best example of unity in diversity: LG

Budgam, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the life of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), popularly known as Sheikh-ul-Alam and Alamdar-e-Kashmir was the best example of India’s unity in diversity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying obeisance at Charar-e-Sharief shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said, “Sufi saint Sheikh-ul-Aalam, also known as Nund Rishi's life is the best example of India's unity in diversity. His teachings of brotherhood, love, harmony continue to inspire the world.”
He interacted with the spiritual leaders, public representatives, and local residents and discussed the measures to harness the tourism potential and give a boost to spiritual tourism at Charar-e-Sharief.
Extensive deliberation was also held on infrastructure and modalities to address the immediate requirements.
Responding to the demands, Sinha said that the J&K administration was working with the right intent to meet the developmental needs and aspirations of the people. He assured that all the important works would be taken on priority.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the administration to establish the branch of Shaikh-ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies of the University of Kashmir (KU) at Charar-e-Sharief.
He said that the branch of Shaikh-ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies at Charar-e-Sharief would spread his ideas and ideals of humanism and respect to all spiritual streams.
“It will motivate people to march towards the bright future, dedicate themselves for peace and development, and to unlock the precious treasure house of our cultural heritage,” Sinha said.
On demand of restoration of Khanqah, he directed the Tourism Department to work in close coordination with experts of NIT, analyse the detailed design and architectural drawings, and restore the structure to its original glory.
The LG said that the construction work on utilities was on hold due to the court's order, which had been vacated and the work would be completed soon.
He said that the work on the District Hospital Budgam would start soon and on completion, the facility would cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Budgam.
Sinha highlighted the reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had brought transformational changes in the growth journey of J&K.
“We have been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in J&K. This has been possible because of the support and cooperation of the people,” he said.
The LG also took appraisal of the ongoing works at the shrine and adjoining area.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri, and Secretary Tourism Department Syed Abid Rasheed Shah accompanied the LG.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Akshay Labroo and Waqf officials were also present on the occasion.