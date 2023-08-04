Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Aug 3: Free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway by rolling stones near T-2 tunnel Kelamorh in Ramban on Thursday.
The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 18 minutes due to shooting stones at T-2 and ongoing work related to filling of potholes at Dalwass.
They said, “Besides, the movement of traffic remained slow due to single lane road stretch at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria and breakdown of few Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”
The vehicles remained stranded in long queues due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, and tunnel T-2.
Traffic officials in Ramban said, “The highway was open and vehicles were plying on both sides. However, the vehicles were moving towards their destinations at a slow pace. Slow traffic movement was observed on the highway passing through Ramban where traffic is being cleared through one way basis, at single lane road stretches.”
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
“HMVs will be allowed to ply towards Jammu on Friday,” the advisory mentioned.