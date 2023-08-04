Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 18 minutes due to shooting stones at T-2 and ongoing work related to filling of potholes at Dalwass.

They said, “Besides, the movement of traffic remained slow due to single lane road stretch at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria and breakdown of few Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”

The vehicles remained stranded in long queues due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, and tunnel T-2.