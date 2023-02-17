Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban, Feb 17: Free flow of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted on several occasions due to frequent triggering of rolling stones and single-lane road stretch on Mehar, Cafeteria and at Dalwass in Ramban on Friday.
Due to frequent landslides and shooting stones and single-lane road stretches, the vehicles remained stuck in traffic congestion between Ramban and Seri and Mehar and Chanderkote stretches and at Dalwass near the Nashri Tunnel after intervals.
However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 13 hours and 34 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
There was a breakdown of 6 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between the Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite traffic disruption, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and HMVs crossed the Mehar-Cafeteria and Dalwass-Nashri stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that in view of fair weather and good road conditions. LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that in view of shooting stones and single-lane road on Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and single carriageways at various places on the highway, the cut-off timings had been fixed from 5 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 6 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Kashmir-bound LMVs on Saturday.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11 am to 3 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Saturday.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway, HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on Saturday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of roads from Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu, TCU Srinagar, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban on Saturday.