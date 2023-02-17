Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Due to frequent landslides and shooting stones and single-lane road stretches, the vehicles remained stuck in traffic congestion between Ramban and Seri and Mehar and Chanderkote stretches and at Dalwass near the Nashri Tunnel after intervals.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 13 hours and 34 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.