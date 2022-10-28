SIA COMPLETES TERROR CRIME PROBE WITHIN 4 MONTHS | ‘Pak used cyberspace to instigate accused to join terror ranks, carry attacks’

Srinagar, Oct 28: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Srinagar of J&K Police Friday completed an investigation into a terror crime within four months and filed a chargesheet against three accused including two juveniles.
A statement of SIA issued here said that Police Station CIK, SIA, Srinagar produced a challan (chargesheet) before the Court of Special Judge designated under NIA Act (TADA and POTA) Baramulla under Sections 7/25 of I A Act and 18, 23, and 38 of the UA (P) Act read with 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore against one of the three accused Rahid Mushtaq Ganie, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie of Amargrah Sopore while the chargesheet against two juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Baramulla.
The statement said that the case was initially registered at Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore on the receipt of a docket from Police Component Sopore that terrorists were in search of an opportunity to attack Police and security forces in the general area of Takiybal, Sopore.
It said that based on the information, a joint checkpoint comprising Army 52 RR, CRPF 177 Bn, and Police Component Sopore personnel was set up at Takiybal, Sopore near Government Primary School.
The statement said that during checking at the checkpoint, three persons coming from Darnambal towards Takiybal, Sopore were seen under suspicious conditions.
It said that on seeing the checkpoint parties, the trio tried to escape but were caught by the security personnel.
The SIA statement said that upon preliminary inquiry, they disclosed their identities and on their search, a pistol with a magazine and seven live cartridges of pistol, an AK 47 rifle and a live hand grenade, and a pistol with a magazine and three live cartridges of the pistol were recovered from their possession.
It said that the three were uncategorised terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba and had planned to carry out a terror attack.
The statement said that the recovered arms ammunition had been seized and case FIR No 61/2022 registered at Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore.
It said that the investigation of the case was transferred to SIA, Srinagar on July 16, 2022, for further investigation.
The SIA statement said that the investigation of the case was undertaken by SIA, Srinagar, and was completed within four months.
It said that terrorist handlers Zarar and Haroon, both residents of Pakistan had used cyberspace for instigating, enticing, and motivating the Kashmiri youth including the accused persons to join terror ranks and provide logistics for running the terror modules.
The statement said that the identities of the handlers in Pakistan were being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which was continuing.
It said that these handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide logistics for sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India.