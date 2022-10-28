SIA COMPLETES TERROR CRIME PROBE WITHIN 4 MONTHS | ‘Pak used cyberspace to instigate accused to join terror ranks, carry attacks’

A statement of SIA issued here said that Police Station CIK, SIA, Srinagar produced a challan (chargesheet) before the Court of Special Judge designated under NIA Act (TADA and POTA) Baramulla under Sections 7/25 of I A Act and 18, 23, and 38 of the UA (P) Act read with 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore against one of the three accused Rahid Mushtaq Ganie, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie of Amargrah Sopore while the chargesheet against two juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Baramulla.

The statement said that the case was initially registered at Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore on the receipt of a docket from Police Component Sopore that terrorists were in search of an opportunity to attack Police and security forces in the general area of Takiybal, Sopore.